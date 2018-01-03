City Council looks at growth

Posted 3/01/18 (Thu)



By Jerry W. Kram

The New Town City council heard requests related to new projects around the community at its most recent regular meeting.

The council held a public hearing to change the zoning on a property on the north side of New Town from agricultural to commercial. North Segment is proposing to build an aquatic center that will have an indoor swimming pool and other amenities between 12th Street and the Highway 23 bypass. There was no opposition to the zoning change and the council will consider final approval for the change at its next meeting in March.

The council also approved vacating a portion of a platted street on the site of the MHA Nation Justice Center. The street was once planned to be a frontage road along Highway 23 when New Town was first platted the street was never built.