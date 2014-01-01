City moves ahead with lagoon project

By Jerry W. Kram

The New Town City Council voted to move forward with a lagoon expansion proposal from engineering firm AE2S.

The council considered two proposals, one from Ackerman Estvold Engineering that would have expanded the lagoon’s capacity by an adding a new cell. The AE2S proposal will increase the lagoon’s capacity by installing an aeration system that will process the city’s sewage faster in the existing cells. The system will allow the city to deepen its current ponds to increase storage capacity.

City coordinator Daryl Lyson spoke out strongly in favor of the AE2S proposal. He said the city’s lagoon cells are at full capacity and he doesn’t know if the city will have enough capacity to get through next winter. He believed the AE2S system would be quicker to install although the engineers said that neither plan would be finished with design phase by late fall 2017 and wouldn’t start construction until the spring of 2018.