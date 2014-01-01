City, segment talk about recreation

Posted 8/23/18 (Thu)



By Jerry W. Kram

Plans are slowly moving forward for a combination movie theater and bowling alley to be built on the site of the old Vocational Education building on Main Street.

Representing North Segment Tribal Business Council Representative Monica Mayer, Victoria Mandan spoke at last week’s New Town City Council Meeting about the Mayer’s ideas on moving the project forward.

Last month, the New Town School District deeded the building and the three lots it sits on to the city for no cost. The city plans to demolish the building and develop the lots together with North Segment.

Mandan presented some preliminary drawing of the proposed recreation center to the city council. Mayer asked Ackerman Estvold Engineering to come up with some rough estimates of the cost that could be used for planning purposes. City Engineer Justin Ahmann said the drawings were “pretty much” just a generic design for planning purposes to see