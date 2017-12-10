Clothesline Project makes violence costs clear

Posted 10/12/17 (Thu)



By Edna Sailor

The Clothesline Project is near and dear to its administrator’s heart. Chastity Davidson leads her students and others into an arena that exposes the damage caused by Domestic Violence. She teaches a class on domestic violence at Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College.

“This was an area I knew very well” Davidson said. “After talking to students and different people in the community; I found that domestic violence was not something people were talking about. The individuals I interviewed spoke of domestic violence as something that is “normal”.”

Like communities across the nation, people she talked to often made excuses for people who committed domestic violence.

“It was something that occurred often and forgotten the next day,” Davidson said. “I heard things like “well he was drunk”, or “she was drunk” or “this happens all the time but she keeps going back to him/her”. I not only wanted to understand the resources available around New Town but I wanted to teach my class that domestic violence is not something that is “normal ever day events”.”

Davidson came across the Clothes Line Project online. She said she read through the description and had a “wow” moment.