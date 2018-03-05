Committee seeks input on tribal center

Posted 5/03/18 (Thu)



By Jerry W. Kram

Delphine Baker hopes to see ground broken for the proposed MHA Nation Interpretive Center in the next six to eight weeks, but she said the physical building is just the first part of creating a place to explain and preserve the culture and history of the people of the Three Affiliated Tribes. The center will be built at the MHA Tourism Earth Lodge Village just west of Four Bears.

Baker and Eric Zimmer, a museum consulting specialist with a company called Split Rock presented the project steering committee’s preliminary proposal for the exhibit portion of the building at a public meeting in the Northern Lights Wellness Center. Baker said the committee and Split Rock will be holding multiple public meetings in every segment to make sure that all tribal members will have a chance to shape the content and quality of the displays.