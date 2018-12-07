Corps holds firm on releases, policy

By JILL DENNING GACKLE

BHG NEWS SERVICE

The prediction remains: the Garrison Dam spillway will not open.

That’s what Todd Lindquist, operations project manager for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said Monday.

He also said the lessons learned from this summer will not impact the water management plans of Lake Sakakawea next winter.

“Next year we could be in a drought and would be asked why you draw it down so low?” Lindquist said.

Lake Sakakawea is just .9 feet from the top of the spillway, but inflows into the lake are less than the outflows going through the dam. Inflows into the Missouri River are 59,000 cubic feet per second while outflows are 60,000 cfs. All three regulating tunnels are open and the 60,000 cfs releases should continue until the end of August.