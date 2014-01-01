Council eyes infrastructure problems

Posted 6/28/18 (Thu)

By Jerry W. Kram

In most eyes, New Town is a pretty new place, having come into being in the early 1950s. But that still means parts of town are more than 70 years old and some of it is starting to look its age.

The New Town City Council decided to take steps to address some of those problems in its most recent regular meeting. One problem of immediate concern is that City Hall’s boiler system is seriously out of date. The most immediate concern is that the boiler was once run on fuel oil and the fuel tank has been sitting empty in the boiler room for years and is an explosive hazard.