Cowboys don’t mind a little rain

Posted 6/21/18 (Thu)

By Jerry W. Kram

After ideal conditions Friday and despite about six hours of steady rain Saturday, the Eighth Annual Adrian Foote Memorial Rodeo in New Town was a big success.

Blaine Foote and his brothers have been putting on the rodeo for the last eight years and for several years it has been sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association. That means the prize money earned this weekend counts towards qualifying for the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas in December. The Foote family added extra prize money to the pot, which topped $44,000, and that attracted a lot of the region’s top cowboys.

The skies were cloudy Friday and the temperature dropped below 70 by the end of the evening. Saturday saw a six-hour rainstorm roll in leaving standing water in the arena. The rain did end a few hours before the rodeo started. But Foote said that’s just par for the course in rodeo.