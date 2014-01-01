DOT at work on area intersections

Posted 8/24/17 (Thu)

By Edna Sailor

You may have noticed the equipment, workers and construction out by the Highway 8 and 23 intersections east of town. There is actually more to the project than it appears from this single project.

This project is part of an intersection safety improvement project that is being done at many intersections throughout Mountrail County. Jim Redding, Minot District Engineer for DOT confirmed the status recently.

“Similar intersection work is being done at 25 locations on US 2, ND 1804, ND 50 as well as ND 23 & ND 8,” Redding said.