Eagles three-peat, records tumble

Posted 6/01/17 (Thu)

By Jerry W. Kram

The New Town Eagles won their third consecutive North Dakota State Class B Boys Track and Field Championship and eclipsed two state records in the process.

The Eagles picked up points in just four of five events they qualified in, but they dominated those events so thoroughly they scored 85 points to second place Dickinson Trinity’s 71.

“There were a lot of great performances,” said Eagles Head Coach Brian Anderson. “They went down with the idea of bringing home that state trophy and did something really special. We couldn’t have asked for any better performance.”

On Friday, the boys 4x800 relay team shattered the record set by Standing Rock in 1991 by more than three and a half seconds. The team of Chace Hale, Robert White, Jalen Chase, and Ryan Wheeling finished the race with time of 8:02.29 a full 22 seconds ahead of the second place team. The team continued its assault on the leaderboard by placing six runners in the top eight in the 1600 meters, collecting 28 points for the team. Senior Ryan Wheeling won the race for the third year in a row.