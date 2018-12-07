Elders treated to cruise

Posted 7/12/18 (Thu)



By Edna Sailor

It could not have been a more ideal day for residents of the Lakeside Community Living Center, New Town Senior Citizens and others totaling nearly 70 elderly people to board the Three Affiliated Tribes “Island Girl” cruise ship.

There were smiles and laughter all around. The sun sparkled on the calm waters as the vessel made its way southbound on the Missouri River of Lewis and Clark and their native guide Sakakawea. In fact, Sakakawea led the way in the person of Amy Mosset, an Hidatsa woman of the Three Affiliated Tribes. It was fitting that Sagakawea accompany the modern vessel down the historic river and delight the crowd with stories of the famed female guide. Local elders listened intently as Sakakawea recounted both the bravery and the hardships of the historical encounter with Lewis and Clark. Among the information she delivered, Sakakawea included the proper pronunciation of her name.