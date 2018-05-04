Escape Nutrition opens in New Town

Posted 4/05/18 (Thu)

By Edna Sailor

Francine White recently opened her new business venture, Escape Nutrition, out of some very personal reasons.

“I wanted to live a healthier lifestyle for me and my family. I am on the weight loss journey right now too. I have been using the products and have taken off some weight myself,” she said.

Redesigning a business that once served as a laundromat in New Town, White settled in to deliver services to her customers along with two other staff.

“My main focus is good nutrition with additional services,” White said.

Those services include a wide array of nutritional Herbalife products including shakes, teas and aloe based drinks. There are 65 flavors of shakes to choose from and 15 flavors of energizing teas. White is an independent distributor with the company.

Other products include protein bars, products for energy electrolyte builders, collagen boosters, and immune system enhancers to name a few. There are a variety of aloe water choices and a line of drinks known as the Herbalife 24 Line. It includes a sports formula, a drink that promotes healthy blood flow; a protein amino acid blend to rebuild muscle and others.