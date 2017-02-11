Five in a row

Posted 11/02/17 (Thu)

Eagles claim another state XC championship

By Jerry W. Kram

Another fall, another North Dakota Class B Cross Country Championship for the New Town Eagles. The Eagles traveled to Valley City for the state cross country meet and brought home their fifth championship in a row by nearly 100 points. Six members of the boys’ team earned all-state honors.

The top five Eagles’ runners finished in the top 15 places, earning the team 29 points. Second place went to Hillsboro/Central Valley with a score of 123.

Jaiven Hale won the State Individual Championship with a time of 16:03, topping his teammate Robert White who finished with a time of 16:19. Last year’s champion Jalen Chase finished fourth with a time of 16:24 and was named the North Dakota Senior Cross Country Athlete of the Year. Daniel LeBeau finished seventh and Richardo Chase rounded out the scoring in 15th place. Eagles Head Coach Brian Anderson was named Coach of the Year.