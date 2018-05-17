Fly-in the "best ever"

“It was the biggest attendance of airplanes we have ever had in our four years of holding the Fly-In,” said Mylo Wolding, President of the New Town Airport Board.

More than two dozen planes flew in for the event and approximately 70 people attended the pancake and sausage breakfast and the viewing of aircraft.

The star of the show was the P-51D Mustang, an iconic WWII American fighter plane.

Warren Pietsch flew the plane to New Town from where it is on exhibit at the Dakota Territory Air Museum in Minot. The Mustang bore its WW II pilot’s nickname “Little Horse.”

