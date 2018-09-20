September 20, 2018



Sales tax collections continue to recover

By Jerry W. Kram

The slow rise in North Dakota sales and purchases tax collection continued in the second quarter of 2018. For some smaller cities in the region, like New Town and Stanley, sales are at or near where they were at the peak of the boom in 2015.

Smaller cities seem to have recovered faster than larger cities. Minot and Williston’s sales are still about 35 percent lower than they were three years ago. On the other hand, New Town, Stanley and Watford City were all close to or above the level they were in the second quarter of 2015.