September 20, 2018



Four Bears will also see second vote

By Jerry W. Kram

Three Affiliated Tribes Chairman Mark Fox outdistanced his challengers in Tuesday’s primary election to retain the chairman’s seat. However, he didn’t not pick up enough votes to avoid a runoff against former chairman Tex Hall in the general election on Nov. 6.

Voters returned Segment Representatives Mervin Packineau and Cory Spotted Bear to the council with wide margins. Four Bears Segment Representative Frank Grady was unseated, finishing fifth in a field of eight. V. Judy Brugh will face off against Wendi Wells to be Four Bears Segment Representative. Brugh held the seat before Grady but did not run in 2014.

Candidates who received a clear majority of votes were returned to the council without having to run in the general election in November. Spotted Bear received 82 percent of the vote over two challengers to retain the Twin Buttes Segment Representative seat. Packineau defeated challenger Delvin Rabbithead Sr. with 77 percent of the vote.

While Fox had a nearly 500 vote lead over his nearest challenger, he was only able to capture 42 percent of the vote in a field of six. He gained 959 votes over former Chairman Tex Hall’s 462 votes, which was about 20 percent of the total vote.