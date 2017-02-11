Glow Walk was after dark fun

Posted 11/02/17 (Thu)



By Jerry W. Kram

“We deal with a lot of tough topics all year long, so this is one day when it is just for fun,” said Sadie Young Bird-Basurto, director of TAT Victim Services.

That day was last Friday, when the organization held its third annual Glow Walk. The Glow Walk is similar to a color run, except runners are doused with florescent paint that glows when the runners approach one of the many blacklights placed around the course in Four Bears Park.

“We just wanted something fun,” Young Bird-Basurto said. “We always talk about abuse. But we want to have a good healthy environment where families can come together, share a meal and have fun together. That’s why we do the Glow Walk.”

The Glow Run is the culmination of Domestic Violence Awareness Month. TAT Victim Services is the primary agency on Fort Berthold working with victims of domestic violence. Other events during October included wearing purple for Domestic Violence Awareness Day on Oct. 19, a clothesline project where participants expressed their experiences on shirts, and holding discussions during the sacred fire event at the MHA Earth Lodge Village.