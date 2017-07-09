Go vote

Posted 9/07/17 (Thu)

By Jerry W. Kram

The time is drawing near for residents of New Town to decide if they want a Home Rule Charter for the city and a city sales tax to fund a new fire station and the proposed swimming pool and splash pad near the Northern Lights Building.

The vote on the Home Rule Charter will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 12 at the New Town Civic Center. Voting hours are from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

A home rule charter gives the city more flexibility in structuring its operation and gives it some additional powers and responsibilities. In particular, cities with home rule charters can impose a city sales tax. City attorney Bill Woods told the council that city sales taxes must be designated for specific projects and expire when those projects are completed. Sales taxes also must be approved by a citywide vote.

“The city has decided to explore the possibility of becoming a home rule city,” Woods said. “Home rule cities, under North Dakota state law, are allowed to do things other cities can’t. For one, they can have a city sales tax so we can fund projects without having to raise property taxes.”