October 25, 2018

By Edna Sailor

Ghosts and Goblins will certainly have no problem finding places to be and things to do in our area on Halloween.

In New Town, fun seekers will find the second annual Halloween Spooktacular on Tuesday, October 30 from 5 p.m. to 9.p.m. The event is co-sponsored by the Native American Church and North Segment. It will be held at the Northern Lights Wellness Center. Music will provided by DJ Rocks. There will be a pumpkin patch walk, football throw, corn hole game, ring toss, chuck and duck and bingo. Grand Entry is at 7:30 p.m. There is no entry fee. It is sponsored by North Segment. Prizes include Adults 18 years and older: First Place, $400; Second place, $300; Third Place, $200. Preteen includes ages 10 to 17. First prize, $300; Second place,$200; Third place, $100. The Junior Division is 9 years and under. Prizes are First Place, $75; Second place $50; Third place. $25. A food sale will also be held. It will feature spooky Joe’s fingers on a bun, shipwrecks, tasty desserts and more.

All ticket proceeds will go to the Native American Church Chapter Building Fund.

Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College will hold a House of Nightmares sponsored by the All Chiefs Society on October 26 and 27 from 7:30 p.m. to 12 p.m. at the NHSC Cultural Center west of the main building on 7th Ave. East. Look for the windmill and balloons. The recommended ages for this activity is 12 years and older. The cost is $5 per person. Concessions will be available.