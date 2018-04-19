Halvorson steps down from sheriff’s position

Posted 4/19/18 (Thu)



Mountrail County Sheriff Ken Halvorson has announced he will not stand for reelection this year.

“For the last 40 years, I have had the great honor of being elected Sheriff of Mountrail County,” Halvorson said. “After much deliberation, thought, input and definitely with mixed feelings, I have decided I will not seek another term as your Sheriff and believe it is time for someone else to have the opportunity to lead the Mountrail County Sheriff’s Department.”

Halvorson will complete his current term before stepping down. He was first elected in 1978 and was reelected nine times.

