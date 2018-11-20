November 20, 2018



You may have seen some miniature helmets around town at various businesses. Those helmets play a key role in the support of the North Dakota American Legion youth programs.

All funds collected from the helmets will be used toward youth programs such as Legion Baseball, oratorical contests and Boys and Girls state. Money will also be used to support veterans, survivors and eligible dependents living in North Dakota who receive earned benefits through veterans affairs and rehabilitation programs.

