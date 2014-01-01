Honoring the fight with fashion and flair

Posted 4/27/17 (Thu)



By Edna Sailor

There was much glitz and glamor to be had at the seventh annual Honoring the Fight event at the Northern Lights Wellness Center. But the fundraising benefit itself represented health issues much more serious.

Dozens of people attended the 2017 breast cancer and diabetes prevention benefit and fashion show.

There was no shortage of activities at the event. Acupuncture and chair massage therapy, drawings for prizes and some surprise celebrity appearances created a delightful evening for attendees.

Elvis in the person of Lloyd Douglas provided an Elvis tribute.

“This is a worthwhile case for me to do,” he said.