Hot Wheels

Posted 6/14/18 (Thu)

By Jerry W. Kram

There was something for everyone at the inaugural New Town Classic Car Show held Friday on Main Street, from two Model Ts nearly a century old to the classic muscle cars of the 60s to a tricked out pickup from 2017. For three hours a steady stream of car buffs admired the collection of more than two dozen classic vehicles while enjoying burgers, hot dogs and ice cream.

Some of the featured vehicles in the show included a Shelby GT Mustang and a Shelby Cobra, along with classic Mustangs, Impalas, an El Camino, a Barracuda and a Comet – all lovingly restored to like new.

The Car Show was presented by the New Town Chamber and was planned as an event to bring more people to Main Street. Businesses set up tables with giveaway items or things for sale to catch the eye of passersbys while classic car songs played over loudspeakers. But most eyes were on the line up of beautiful vehicles.

Although 30 cars were entered into the show, 25 were on display. Organizer Giselle Carter said some of the vehicles had mechanical problems and couldn’t make it.