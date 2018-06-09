Jarski, Baker chosen for Change Network

Posted 9/06/18 (Thu)



By Edna Sailor

Two local women were chosen by the Bush Foundation’s Strengthen North Dakota Change Network program, Jacobi Jarski from the Boys and Girls Club in Parshall and Mary Baker from Tribal Education in New Town. They are among 14 participants across North Dakota selected for participation.

This is the second year the Bush Foundation has sponsored the program. Projects can range from addressing gender and race inequality such as one in Minot to addressing service needs for farmers, a project in West Fargo.

Jarski and Baker already have plans for their roles in the program and expressed feeling excited and energized by the tasks facing them.