Joe is ready to roll

Posted 2/22/18 (Thu)

New taxi service comes to New Town

By Jerry W. Kram

Joe Howard wants to make sure you get where you are going.

Howard has started a new business in New Town, Taxi Joe and Shuttle. It will be a 24 hour taxi service as soon as he can hire drivers to cover all the shifts. Currently he drives in New Town four days a week.

Howard has been a licensed taxi driver in Minot and was a shuttle driver in Fargo. He was an over the road truck driver before he came to North Dakota and started driving taxis.