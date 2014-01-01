Joe is ready to roll
Posted 2/22/18 (Thu)
New taxi service comes to New Town
By Jerry W. Kram
Joe Howard wants to make sure you get where you are going.
Howard has started a new business in New Town, Taxi Joe and Shuttle. It will be a 24 hour taxi service as soon as he can hire drivers to cover all the shifts. Currently he drives in New Town four days a week.
Howard has been a licensed taxi driver in Minot and was a shuttle driver in Fargo. He was an over the road truck driver before he came to North Dakota and started driving taxis.