September 9, 2018

Edgewater Country Club has last hurrah after 82 years

By Edna Sailor

It is going to be quite literally the last dance for New Town’s Edgewater Country Club building. The Last Dance will be a nostalgic dance and gathering to remember, visit, dance and do what the building has always done throughout its history and that is bring people together one last time. The seven member board of the Edgewater Golf Course will hold a LAST DANCE On September 22 from 8 p.m. to 12 p.m. The event will feature music from D Jay Rocks, but all periods of music will be played throughout the evening. Participants are encouraged to bring their memories to share and wear period dress from their era if they choose. Memorabilia of the building will be on display. Light snacks may be served. The board is still working on the final details of the event.

Although a bit sad, perhaps it is fitting to say farewell and lay the building to rest. Throughout its lifetime, the aging structure has served a multitude of purposes since its origins in Van Hook in 1936 when even one of the worst winters in recorded history did not stop the walls from going up.