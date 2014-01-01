Learning to receive

Posted 5/31/18 (Thu)

Community opens hearts and wallets after fire

By Edna Sailor

Jessica Parizek finds herself in a personal spot that is foreign to her. It is not just that a raging fire took her home, boat, truck and precious dog. She finds herself in the unusual position of being on the receiving end of many well wishers, benefits, prayers and support and more compassion than she ever imagined possible. Her family, of course is chief among those and she sought refuge at her sister’s home next door.

“My whole life I have been the giver. That is how I am used to things being. My personal love language is giving and always has been. Now I find myself on the receiving end of things and am learning how to accept this generous outpouring of money and support from people I don’t even know. I never realized how many people could care. ” she said.

While there are many fundraisers and contributors, Parizek feels a sisterhood with her business associates at Younique, her online cosmetics business. “Due to the nature of the business, the support has come worldwide through benefit auctions for her.

“Our company mission has been to uplift, empower and validate people from all over the world. But now they are supporting me online and have raised a large amount of money for me. “I am humbled by that and have tried my best to express my thanks, but it hardly seems like enough to just say thank you to them,” she said.