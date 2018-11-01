November 1, 2018



Eagles cross country dominance continues

By Jerry W. Kram

The seniors on the New Town Eagles Cross Country Team have never run on a team that wasn’t a state champion. That was the legacy they had to live up to at the North Dakota State Class B Championship meet held in Jamestown Saturday.

Isaac Huber of Edgeley-Kulm won the individual championship, but the Eagles had four all-state performances to take the team championship for the seventh year in a row. Robert White took second place in the race with a time of 16:06, leading last year’s individual champion Jaiven Hale by nine seconds. Joining White and Hale on the All-State podium were Ricardo Chase, who finished sixth and Colby Antell, who finished 13th. Addison Red Fox rounded out the top five in 23rd place.

“We were really pleased with the outcome of the meet,” said Eagles Head Coach Brian Anderson. “The team had four make All-State and two others came really close. The rest of the team ran one of their best races for the year. So we really couldn’t have asked for anything more.”