October 3, 2018



A Bike Safety Clinic for kids from five to 10 years old was part of the entertainment of the Client Appreciation Day at Reynolds Insurance Agency. The Bike Safety Clinic consisted of an orientation by Ryder Uran, Deputy Sheriff from Mountrail County Sheriff’s Department, a bike route with the New Town Police Department and a quiz with the Three Affiliated Tribes Police Department. The New Town Ambulance crew brought an ambulance to let the kids get a closer look at the equipment they use.

