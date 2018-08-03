March Madness comes to New Town

Posted 3/08/18 (Thu)

By Jerry W. Kram

New Town was the host to a national tournament last weekend as Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College hosted the American Indian Higher Education Consortium (AIHEC) National Basketball Tournament.

A dozen mens and 11 womens teams from Alaska to Arizona traveled to New Town for the tournament held at the Northern Lights Wellness Center and the 4 Bears Event Center. Sisseton Wahpeton College swept the tournament, edging out Leech Lake Tribal College 95-88 in the Mens Division 1 final and beating Northwest Indian College 74-71 in the Womans Division 1 final. All of the tournament scores can be found on page 8.

The AIHEC tournament supports the consortium’s mission of providing educational opportunities for Native Americans through tribal colleges, said Krista Mahle, Athletic Director at Northwest Indian College and one AIHEC’s basketball commissioners. There are 37 tribal colleges in the United States.