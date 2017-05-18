Memorial Day observances

Posted 5/18/17 (Thu)

By Edna Sailor

Community members who wish to observe Memorial Day this year will have many area options.

In New Town, Beck-Sherven-Foreman Post 290 will begin with a service at Lakeside Community Living Center at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 29 with a guest speaker from Minot Air Force Base. At its conclusion, the post will assemble at the New Town Cemetery for a salute to the fallen ceremony. A dinner will be served back at Lakeside Community Living Center following the cemetery observance.

Other events are also scheduled in New Town and at other sites on the Fort Berthold Reservation. the Myron Johnson-Nathan Goodiron American Legion Post 271 will begin its observances in Twin Buttes and Mandaree. The Twin Buttes event will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 27 at the community center. Later that day at 2:30 p.m. Post 271 members will travel to cemeteries in that area for a 21 gun salute, Flags will be placed on the graves of all men and women who served their country.