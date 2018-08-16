More than 1,000 help open water park

By Jerry W. Kram

It looked like a lot of people were ready for the 4 Bears Water Park to open. Temperatures topping 100 degrees might have had a little to do with that.

About 600 people lined up to enter the park as it opened on Saturday. By the end of the day, more than 1,000 had come through the gate. Tribal Chairman Mark Fox and Council Representative Monica Mayer were nearly swept away by the flood of children who rushed the pool once the ribbon cutting was finished.

The Water Park is located on the south side of the 4 Bears Casino and Lodge. For an entrance fee of $5, people can float the lazy river, plunge down two water slides or just splash around a kiddy pool and splash pad.

4 Bears Facility Manager Robert White said the area would be managed by the Casino. The hours of the Water Park will be 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week until it closes after Labor Day.