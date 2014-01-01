Moving Day

Posted 10/26/17 (Thu)



Volunteers make library move quick work

By Edna Sailor

The New Town City library has a new home. The move from the city office building to the former United Quality office site on Main Street was a community effort in every way. The librarian and the library board have longed for more space for some time. Other sites were contemplated but simply did not happen. Until now that is.

The moving days were a flurry of activity with vehicles, trailers, and other equipment to take on the overwhelming task of moving the hundreds of boxes of books, shelving and furniture to its new home.

With plenty of community spirit, people came together from many corners of the community to haul every last shelf and book to its new location. That hard working group also included three coaches and a dozen Teton Women’s basketball players from Williston State College.