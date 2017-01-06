New Town citizens to consider Home Rule

Posted 6/01/17 (Thu)

Citizens of New Town will be able to voice their opinions and concerns about the proposed Home Rule Charter for the city. A public meeting to take input and share information about the charter will be heldl at the New Town Civic Center at 6 p.m., Thursday, June 15.

The text of the charter was printed in last week’s New Town News and is also available at the city Auditor’s office.

A home rule charter gives the city more flexibility in structuring its operation and gives it some additional powers and responsibilities. In particular, cities with home rule charters can impose a city sales tax. City attorney Bill Woods told the council that city sales taxes must be designated for specific projects and expire when those projects are completed. The sales tax also must be approved by a citywide vote.