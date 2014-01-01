New Town Fire Department receives donation

Posted 6/22/17 (Thu)

By Jerry W. Kram

Marathon Oil has donated $10,000 to the New Town Fire Department to be used for the construction of a new fire hall.

Keith Mingus, Marathon’s Production Supervisor for the New Town area, said the company works closely with area fire departments to help insure the safety of workers and residents in the oil patch. Mingus said the company recently held a hazardous material training session with the New Town Fire Department. It also works with the department and other agencies and oil companies on an emergency response team set up to prevent and clean up oil spill on Lake Sakakawea.

“We are making a donation to the rural fire department to help out and show our appreciation for all they do,” Mingus said. “We realize that this is an all-volunteer effort. We really appreciate what they do. They are very very good to us.”