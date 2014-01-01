New Town man arrested for marijuana shipment

Posted 3/22/18 (Thu)



By Jerry W. Kram

A North Carolina man was arrested in New Town on drug charges after a shipping company notified the New Town Police Department about a suspicious package.

Officers of the NTPD and the MHA Division of Drug Enforcement inspected the package and found a green leafy substance. Tests revealed the substance was marijuana. The package contained 238 grams of the substance, about 10 ounces.