New Town man arrested for marijuana shipment
Posted 3/22/18 (Thu)
By Jerry W. Kram
A North Carolina man was arrested in New Town on drug charges after a shipping company notified the New Town Police Department about a suspicious package.
Officers of the NTPD and the MHA Division of Drug Enforcement inspected the package and found a green leafy substance. Tests revealed the substance was marijuana. The package contained 238 grams of the substance, about 10 ounces.
