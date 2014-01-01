New Town Police officer receives vest

Posted 3/29/18 (Thu)



By Jerry W. Kram

New Town Police Department’s K9 officer Delphi has received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

The vest is embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of K9 Diezel, Umass Amherst Police Department.”

Delphi’s handler, Officer Darren Carter said the bullet and stab proof vest was a welcome addition to the Department’s equipment. He said that it is impossible to know what will happen whenever an officer stops a vehicle or responds to a call. Having the vest makes it safer for Delphi to do her job keeping New Town citizens safe.

Officer Carter said that when the vest arrived last Thursday, it also contained a bag of treats for Delphi.

“Delphi was greatly thankful for the treats and vest,” Carter said. “I thank Vested Interest for the protection that that you have provided to Delphi. When I put my vest on for work, I also have the pleasure of putting a new vest on Delphi. She fits it well and looks awesome. Not only has the vest provided her with the protection she needs, it has also provided a sharp uniform.”