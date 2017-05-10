New Town Salon adds new services

By Edna Sailor

If you haven’t stopped by Fresh Colors, Fades and Tanning Salon lately, you may not know about several new features its owner, Shylay Demaray has to offer.

Demaray recently expanded her services to include tanning, eyelash extensions, and manicure and pedicure services. She is enjoying her first full year of service to the public and took some time to celebrate with an open house recently.

Demaray sees room for a massage therapy service as well. She has already started the search for a therapist. She foresees skin care services as well.

“I am also looking for a nail tech and stylists as well,” she said.

If Demaray has experienced any challenges along the way she knows exactly what the most vital one is.

“I could really use another stylist especially for walk in customers to keep the service flowing,” she said.