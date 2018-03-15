New Town teacher dies in collision

Posted 3/15/18 (Thu)

By Jerry W. Kram

A second grade teacher at Edwin Loe Elementary School died in a head on collision Saturday.

Elizabeth Pohlman, 40, of New Town, was headed west on North Dakota Highway 23 about three miles east of the Parshall junction about 5:30 p.m. on March 10 in a 2001 Toyota Echo. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the highway was covered with patchy ice from ground drifting.

Pohlman lost control of her vehicle and it spun into the eastbound lane where it was struck by a 1996 Ford Ranger driven by Gerald Burlison, 61, of Douglas. The Ford struck the Toyota on the passenger side and spun it counter clockwise, coming to rest on the south shoulder of the road.

Pohlman died at the scene of the accident. Burlison was transported to Trinity Hospital in Minot by the Parshall Ambulance.

According the Edwin Loe Elementary Prinicipal Rick Lindblad, counselors have been brought in to work with Pohlman’s students and other students in the school.