Now pooches have their own resort

Posted 4/12/18 (Thu)



By Edna Sailor

Kelsey Langham and her husband Jerry saw a need in the community for pet boarding and took action to fill that gap.

“We always had to board our three dogs when we wanted to go out of town, and I knew how hard it was to get into the area boarding facilities because of how busy they were,” she said.

That is how her business, Happy Tails Pet Resort, began with doors opening last September. Since that time Langham is pleased with community response.

“It’s going great. We have been fairly busy with great dogs. We have been booking full on the holidays, and weekends. Weekdays are slightly slower, but that was expected,” she said.

Langham provides service to both two legged and four legged customers.

“We offer convenient pick up times seven days a week. We also send update texts and pictures if it makes the owner feel more comfortable. As for the dogs, they get fed twice daily. Their kennels gets cleaned daily while they are outside. Also, the facility is in our yard, so that give us the opportunity to be with the dogs often. Finally, each dogs gets tucked in and giving a treat every night, with a CD and lamp on,” she said.

