Parade of Lights and Walk seeks entries

Posted 11/16/17 (Thu)

By Edna Sailor

It’s time to start getting those parade entries ready.

Members of the New Town Chamber reminds local businesses and community organizations that the date for the Parade of Lights is coming fast. It is scheduled for Saturday, December 2. Many activities have been scheduled in conjunction with the day.

The parade will begin at 6 p.m. Parade entries are asked to be on time for line up and sign in at 5 p.m. at the general store. Advanced sign up for the parade is designated at the New Town city offices.

Prizes offered for participants include an Adult and Commercial category with first place at $500, second place at $250 and third at $200. The Kids category prizes are the same. There is an overall Governor’s choice award of $500.