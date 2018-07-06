Ride’m Cowboy!

PRCA bronc busters headed to New Town

By Jerry W. Kram

Blaine Foote likes to watch bucking broncos. That’s good because a record number of cowboys have signed up for this year’s Adrian Foote Memorial Rodeo to be held at the New Town Rodeo Grounds June 15 and 16.

Foote said more than 60 riders have been lined up to compete in the bronc riding events at the eighth annual memorial rodeo. The event is sanction by the Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association and will count towards earning points to qualify for the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas.

“We will have more than five dozen of the world’s top bronc riders at our event,” Foote said. “That is really going to be something to see. Usually you only see that level of competition at the NFR, and even then you only have 20-something riders competing.”

Along with the saddle and bareback bronc riding, the rodeo will offer the other traditional events including breakaway and team roping, bull riding, and steer wrestling. The rodeo will also include open barrel racing.