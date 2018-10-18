October 18, 2018



Keaton Rush is confined to a wheelchair because of accident that happened when he was an infant. That doesn’t prevent the fourth grader from attending Edwin Loe Elementary and participating in a wide range of events. On October 5, 2018, he had the chance to go out and be a cowboy at the Minot Ys Men’s Rodeo.

The Rodeo was held at the North Dakota All Seasons Arena and featured an event for Special Needs Children and Adults. The activities that were offered for the children was a rodeo course of horse riding, barrel racing and roping and bull riding. Keaton Rush was contacted by his uncle Ira Jones, Programs Manager at KMHA radio station and received an application to submit as an entry in the rodeo.

