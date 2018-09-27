September 27, 2018



By Jerry W. Kram

Jim Iverson first saw his wife Deanie across the floor at a dance in the Van Hook Community Hall back in 1951. He told a friend to look over there because that was the girl he was going to marry.

“He’s been telling that story for more than 60 years so I guess we have to accept that it’s true,” Deanie said.

He did marry her, and they came out to the Edgewater Country Club Saturday to have one last dance in the building where they met. The Country Club and the Community Hall are the same building, separated by 82 years and many miles, and it has played a big role in the lives of the people in the area.

Dorothy Ventsch thought it would be a good idea, since the building opened with a dance way back in 1936, to host a Last Dance to honor the eight decades it provided entertainment for community.

“It suddenly hit me when I went downstairs and saw the old floor,” Ventsch said. “A lot of people don’t realize this used to be so important for dances so I thought we should have one more dance.”