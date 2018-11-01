Saving lives doesn’t wait on the cold

Posted 1/11/18 (Thu)

By Edna Sailor

For people who don’t take sub zero temperatures seriously, Aaron Hawkins, a paramedic with the New Town Ambulance suggests that taking precautions against the bitter cold is still a good idea.

“We have been getting calls from people suffering from hypothermia. People need to realize that you just cannot do the same things you do when in warmer temperatures. Wearing foot gear like tennis shoes makes the snow melt inside the shoe and the feet get wet and that increases the danger. Dashing out to the mail box without proper headgear and outerwear is never a good idea. All it takes is a fall for someone to be overcome in such frigid temperatures. So everything we know about bundling up for the weather is true and should be the precaution everyone takes,” Hawkins said.