School board welcomes new members

Posted 7/13/17 (Thu)

By Jerry W. Kram

There are some new faces on the New Town School Board after last month’s election. Mary Ellen Sun and Peter Young Bird replaced Doug Bratvold and Ed Danks on the board.

Danks was the president of the board and the new board elected Delvin Driver Jr. to take over as president. Danks did not run for reelection.

Young Bird is a lifelong New Town resident. He worked for the Three Affiliated Tribes for 24 years before becoming head cook at the elementary school. He is currently the building manager for the Four Bears Segment.

“I like to be involved with the kids and people at the schools,” Young Bird said. “I want to make the school system a little better. I want to see some of the buildings updated. Whatever I can do for the children.”