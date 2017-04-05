Seeing the wonder of SCIENCE

Posted 5/04/17 (Thu)

By Jerry W. Kram

In an era when we can call up images of the rings of Saturn and even pictures Pluto on our phones it is hard to remember the joy of discovering the truly magical gifts of hands on science.

The Student Senate of Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College helped more than 150 Head Start students ages three to five feel the wonder of scientific discovery at their second annual Science Day at the college. College students demonstrated a variety projects geared towards getting the young students excited about learning more about science when they move from Head Start to elementary school.

“All the Head Starts across the reservation are here to get a little experience with what kind of technology we have,” said Student Senate President Mary Baker. “We have stations for solar energy, electricity and things like that.”