Spring Cleanup coming soon

Posted 4/26/18 (Thu)

By Edna Sailor

Even as the snow melts and reveals the litter and garbage that collected over the winter, local groups are busy making plans to clean up the city as soon as possible. The date for the cleanup is set for May 2, 2018. Pick up will start at 9:30 a.m. Trash bags can be picked up at Northern Lights.

The New Town Chamber, city of New Town and TAT North Segment have worked together to provide extra roll off dumpsters beginning the week of April 30 through May4.They will be located at the Civic Center. City employees will pick up bags of garbage that are left along the highways within three to four miles from town.

Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College has plans underway to assist with the clean up and plant three apple trees with a prayer service to honor each tribe. Dr. Kerry Hartman said the college staff and students will be out picking up litter and concentrate in the areas surrounding the college.