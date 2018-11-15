November 15, 2018



By Edna Sailor

There is plenty of enthusiasm from New Town School when it comes to supporting veterans. From school board , staff and faculty and especially students, everyone comes together to make their Veterans Day event a special one, especially the students.

Mark Bluestone finds a great deal of value in making the event inclusive.

“There is value in sharing with our students when we give back to those who put their lives on the line for all we have today. And in that way we also recognized the contributions of the elders as well as the community service providers. We intend that our children experience and learn these values right here at our school,” Bluestone said.

Students seem to be getting the message.

Breana Poitra, NTS student thought “We honor our veterans because they are the ones who had enough courage to serve our country,”