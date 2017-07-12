Tables of Christmas 2017

Posted 12/07/17 (Thu)

By Edna Sailor

There was enough glitter and joy to get the 2017 Christmas Season off to a heartwarming beginning for those who attended the third annual Bethel Lutheran Women Tables of Christmas. Thirteen tables filled with smiling guests graced Martha’s Room in the church. Thirteen tables and their talented hostesses welcomed guests to them.

Decorated and themed tables such as “It Came UponThe Midnight clear,” “God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen,” or “Friendly Beasts,” to name a few welcomed their visitors.

“Crazy Fingers” Gordy Lindquist provided the entertainment for the event. It was obvious from the beginning entertainment would flow in many directions. Lindquist played classics from Mozart to Beethoven, Floyd Kramer,